News Stand: Rail fare increase, limit to airport drinking

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, August 15.

The Scottish Daily Mail has covered the increase in rail fares, which are set to add hundreds to the cost of a season ticket.

The Scottish Daily Express leads with Ryanair choosing to limit the amount that passengers can drink before flying with the airline.

The Scotsman have an exclusive from Catholic Church leaders who are demanding action over religious hate crime.

The Daily Record looked at how a teenager on bail for sexual assault created a fake Facebook account to trick another woman to a deserted park.

And finally The Scottish Sun and The Press and Journal covered the husband and wife who killed each other after an argument.