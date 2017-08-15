Drugs-related deaths in Scotland hit record high

New figures were revealed by National Records of Scotland on Tuesday.

Drugs death: New figures reveal scale of problem (file pic). PA

Drugs deaths in Scotland have hit a record high, according to new figures.

There were 867 last year, up 161 compared to 2015 and double the number there were a decade ago.

Males accounted for 68% of drugs-related deaths and 30% were from the Glasgow area.

There were 706 deaths connected to drugs recorded in 2015, up 15% from 2014.