Rail passengers to pay up to 3.6% more for tickets

Regulated fares including season tickets are linked to July's Retail Price Index.

ScotRail: Anytime singles, off-peak singles and returns all expected to go up in price (file pic). SWNS

Prices for rail season tickets and peak time trains will rise by up to 3.6% after an increase in inflation.

July's Retail Price Index (RPI) was announced on Tuesday morning, with a 0.1% rise from the previous month's 3.5%.

Regulated rail fares, including include anytime singles, off-peak singles, returns and season tickets, are linked to July's RPI.

The figures mean an annual ScotRail season ticket between Edinburgh and Glasgow, which currently costs £3820, will rise to around £3957.

The changes will take effect from January, with prices for off-peak regulated fares rising by RPI minus 1%.

RPI, which includes housing costs, is higher than the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which came in at 2.6% on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics says RPI is "not a good measure" of inflation and it does not "recommend its use".

The Scottish Government said while fares would have to increase the rises would not be above the inflation figure.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "The Scottish Government has restricted annual increases in fare costs to ensure Scotland has the lowest price increases in the UK.

"At the same time we have introduced a number of initiatives to support passengers including offering a free week's travel - equal to the cost of a rail fare freeze - which has been taken up by 90% of season ticket holders.

He added: "While there has to be an increase in fares to support rail services our actions ensure the annual increase for key fares is never more than inflation and that any increase for off peak fares is always less than inflation.

"This allows us to continue to invest in improvements, to grow passenger numbers and to ensure rail travel is fair, affordable and an attractive alternative to travelling by car.

"We want to see more people take the train and our five-year £5bn investment programme is helping to transform Scotland's railway to make it fit for the 21st century - with passengers up and down the country set to benefit from new services, more seats and better journey times."

ScotRail said it would set its 2018 fares later on this year.

A spokesman said: "The independent National Rail Passenger Survey by Transport Focus confirmed that nine out of ten customers are satisfied with ScotRail.

"The money from fares is being invested now to deliver an even better service in the future. We are building the best railway Scotland's ever had, which will mean faster journeys, more seats and better services.

"Eighty-five per cent of our revenue comes from fares that are set by the Scottish Government. We will set out our fares for 2018 later this year."