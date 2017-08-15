New Police Scotland deputy chief to get £175,000 salary

They will be paid almost £28,000 more a year than their counterpart at the Met in London.

Police Scotland: Force faces £47m budget deficit this year (file pic). PA Wire

Police Scotland's new deputy chief constable will be paid almost £175,000 a year.

Their salary will be about £28,000 more than their counterpart at the UK's largest force, the Metropolitan Police in London.

Iain Livingstone, Scotland's second most senior police officer, announced last month that he will leave the job this autumn.

His replacement will be paid a £174,741 salary by Police Scotland, which faces a £47m budget deficit this year.

An officer in the equivalent job of deputy assistant commissioner at the Met earns £147,141.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Police Authority said: "The salary for this post is consistent with all DCC roles in Police Scotland and reflects the diverse and complex scale of policing across Scotland.

"The post is not subject to any bonuses or any other additional payments."

Iain Livingstone: Scotland's second top officer, in white, is quitting the force. PA

Mr Livingstone is the deputy chief constable designate, the most senior of three DCCs at Police Scotland.

All three are paid around £175,000.

Deputy chief constable Johnny Gwynne, who is in charge of crime and operational support, is expected to take over as designate.

Mr Livingstone has been in the job since 2012 and has served in the police for 25 years.

Announcing his decision to retire in July, he said: "It is now the right time for me to retire from policing and take up new challenges.

"It has been a privilege to serve the people of Scotland as a police officer for more than 25 years and I want to thank my colleagues in Police Scotland for the commitment and support I have enjoyed throughout my career."