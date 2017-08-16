News Stand: Teacher shortage in Scotland, IndyRef two

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, August 16

The Press and Journal has covered the teacher shortage across the north.

While The National looks at what an independent Scotland would mean for the social security system.

The Daily Record has lead with a story about two young boys who were locked in a Sainsbury's for four hours - and ate and drank their way around the shop.

The Sun looks at how a mother allegedly conned £10k to get non-essential cosmetic surgery.

The Scottish Daily Mail covered the drug death statistics, which showed Scotland had the highest level across the whole EU.

And finally, The Herald looks at how Brexit will hit trade prices hard after border plans were revealed.

