News Stand: Girl injured in bus doors, OAP steals taxi

Here are the front pages from across Scotland for Thursday, August 17.

#ScotPaper: Here are your front pages for August 17.

Catch up on the front pages from across the country on Thursday, August 17.

The Daily Record is covering the story of a little girl who was injured after being trapped in the doors of a Glasgow bus.

The Scottish Sun is leading with a story about a grandfather who stole a taxi and was chased down by police.

The National is looking at how leading Scottish writer Andrew O'Hagan went from supporting Better Together to Scottish Independence.

The Herald is leading with allegations that Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson left thousands of pounds off her official election declaration.

And finally, the Press and Journal have a story about a potential 231 "affordable" new homes being built.