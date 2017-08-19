Boy, ten, seriously injured in motorbike hit-and-run

The child was struck on Ferry Road in Edinburgh near Drylaw Police Station.

Ferry Road: The boy was understood to have been with his sister. Trim and Fowp

A ten-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist in a "horrific" hit-and-run.

The collision happened at a pedestrian crossing on Ferry Road in Edinburgh at 6.35pm on Saturday.

The child was struck when he was crossing on the green man near Drylaw Police Station before the driver fled.

It is understood the boy was with his sister when the collision happened.

Detective chief inspector Paul Grainger said: "This is a horrific collision which has left a young boy seriously injured.

"The boy was crossing the pedestrian crossing on the green man when he was struck by the motorcycle and knocked to the ground sustaining what are described as serious injuries.

"The motorcyclist drove on with no apparent thought for the horrific injuries sustained by the young boy in the collision.

"We are carrying out door to door and other enquiries into this collision, and also in relation to other reports in the immediate area of incidents of dangerous and reckless driving by motorcyclists around this time.

"We are appealing for anyone who has any information about who may have been responsible to contact us immediately and help us keep the community safe."

Inspector John Elliot added: "Police Scotland has increased patrols in the Drylaw area in order to provide reassurance to the local community and to ensure there is no repeat of this anti-social behaviour. These patrols will be visible in the coming days."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.