Childcare by relatives 'saving families £3000 a year'

Bank of Scotland study finds almost half of parents rely on relatives to some degree.

Childcare: Only 10% of families turn to paid workers. © D Sharon Pruitt, http://www.flickr.com/photos/pinksherbet

Childcare by relatives is saving Scottish families almost £3000 a year, according to researchers.

Bank of Scotland's How Scotland Lives analysis, which was carried out by YouGov and polled more than 2000 people, found the average family received free care worth approximately £2832 per child.

The study found almost half (48%) of Scottish families rely on relatives to provide some element of their childcare, whilst only one in 10 families (10%) turn to paid childcare workers.

Family members now spend an average 13 hours a week providing childcare and the average cost is now £4.19 an hour for each child.

The bank says this equates to a saving of about £2832 a year per child.

More than half of grandparents (54%) told researchers they helped provide childcare for their grandchildren.

Grandparents provided seven hours of childcare per week and other relatives made up the balance, providing six hours of childcare a week.

The research, which was conducted via online interviews in December 2016, also found children spent a similar amount of time with paid childcare workers amounting to an average of 14 hours per week.

Mike Moran, director at Bank of Scotland, said: "Starting a family is an exciting adventure, but also comes with plenty of challenges.

"Childcare costs can soon mount up so having the support of the wider family can ease financial pressure and give parents the opportunity to be more flexible when it comes to work commitments.

"Creating a budget that includes all household outgoings including childcare costs can help families manage their money."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.