  • STV
  • MySTV

Third sector groups in Scotland share £830,000 in grants

STV

A total of 46 charities received funding boosts over the first half of 2017.

Cash boost: Awards range from £2000 to £100,000.
Cash boost: Awards range from £2000 to £100,000.

Scotland's third sector received a major funding boost in the first half of 2017, with 46 charities sharing grants worth more than £830,000.

Voluntary groups applied for awards through the Bank of Scotland Foundation's small, medium and large grants programmes.

The awards range from a £2000 grant for Falkirk and Central Scotland Samaritans to help with heating and lighting costs, to £100,000 given to Govan Law Centre to provide an outreach financial service for vulnerable people.

This is the third year the foundation has accepted applications for large grants of up to £100,000. They are awarded annually and provide charities with steady, reliable funding over a longer period.

Five charities across Edinburgh and Glasgow received a large grant over the six months, totalling £443,896.

The foundation provides funding for costs such as salaries, rent or running costs, giving charities stability in an increasingly challenging environment.

In 2016, most of the charities which received funding used it to pay for core costs, which bosses say is unlikely to change in the current financial climate.

Philip Grant, chairman of the foundation's board of trustees, said: "Bank of Scotland Foundation is delighted that our small and medium grants programmes have continued to help so many Scottish charities in the first half of this year - most of whom have used the funding to cover core costs vital in providing a service to their local community.

"Our annual large grants programme continues to attract some excellent proposals for longer term funding across a wide range of projects; from supporting vulnerable people with complex needs, to those that support young families or people with dementia.

"The fact that we can provide successful applicants with steady and reliable funding over two years makes a huge difference to their projects.

"We're proud to be able to help support the great work that charities do for their communities across Scotland and look forward to awarding further grants later this year."

Applications for the final tranche of the 2017 small and medium grants are now open and charities have until noon on October 6 to send in their bids. 

The 2018 large grants programme will open in early January 2018.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.