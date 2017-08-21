News Stand: Children exposed to gambling, IndyRef2 'inevitable'

Here are the newspaper front pages from across the country on Monday, August 21.

#Scotpapers: The front pages from across Scotland on August 21.

Catch up on the headlines from across Scotland this Monday.

The Scottish Times is covering the rise in the number of children who are exposed to gambling adverts.

While The National has an exclusive interview with actor Brian Cox who believes that Scottish independence is inevitable.

The Daily Record has a story about a woman who stole £22k in life savings from her gran - and wasted it in just four months.

The Scotsman is leading with an article on how small businesses are struggling after the business tax overhaul.

And finally, The Scottish Sun and The Scottish Daily Mail are both leading with stories about Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death.