Travellers are choosing trains over planes to London

It is the first time rail travel has taken over air travel in more than 20 years.

Emissions: Pollution is down due to the switch. Martin Keene / PA Wire/PA Images

A rail operator has hailed a "historic shift" in travel patterns as more Scotland-London passengers choose train over plane than at any time in more than 20 years.

New figures by Virgin Trains reveal an 18% year-on-year growth in passengers travelling between Glasgow/ Edinburgh and London in June.

The company says this gave it a 33% share of the air/ rail market on the UK's busiest domestic air routes which surpassed a previous record set in 2014.

The rail operator also said growth on the west coast route between Glasgow and London over the last decade has saved enough CO2 to take 145,000 cars off the road for a year.

David Horne, Virgin Trains managing director on the east coast route, said: "When we took over the east coast route, we set out ambitious plans to gain a 50% market share between Edinburgh and London by 2023.

"These figures show an encouraging start to that journey and confirm an historic shift in travel patterns towards train.

"Our customers have responded positively to the improvements in customer service and investment in new train interiors and additional services."

The shift in travel patterns coincides with a new report which explores the environmental benefits of train over plane travel.

Sustainable transport charity Transform Scotland, found overall air and rail travel between the Central Belt and London is increasing, but carbon emissions are falling through train use.

Colin Howden, director of Transform Scotland, said: "Our report shows that rail's success in capturing market share from air has prevented an increase in carbon emissions across the entire Scotland-London travel market.

"The resulting carbon savings made over the past decade is equivalent to removing all traffic on the M8 for travel between the outskirts of Glasgow and Edinburgh for two years."

Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport and the Islands, said: "The Scottish Government has set some of the toughest climate change targets for the people of Scotland.

"I am therefore delighted to hear of the increase in the use of our railway, as it is a fundamental part of achieving our greener transport aspirations.

"I welcome the publication of this Transform Scotland report which showcases the environmental benefits of rail, and underlines the importance of having high speed rail connectivity between Scotland and London."

