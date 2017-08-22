News Stand: Hunt to find bikers, Bake Off is back

Here are the newspaper front pages from across the country on Tuesday, August 22.

The Daily Record has lead with the search to find those responsible for a hit-and-run which left a 10-year-old boy in critical condition in hospital.

The Scottish Daily Mail and The Scottish Sun have stories on the return of the Great British Bake Off, which will make its move to Channel 4.

The Courier is leading with a story about a murderer who could spend the rest of his life in jail over urinating near a nursery.

And finally, The National and The Scotsman both have lead on stories about the return of Conservative councillors who were suspended for racist and sectarian posts.