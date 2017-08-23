Child neglect reports from helpline reach record high

The NSPCC service made 905 referrals to police and social services in 2016/17.

Call: Concerned adults contacted charity (file pic). Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/Press Association Images

A record number of reports of child neglect were made to Scottish authorities by a children's charity last year.

The NSPCC helpline in Scotland referred 905 cases to the police and social services in 2016/17 following calls or emails from concerned adults.

There were a further 78 contacts to the helpline last year when advice was provided about a child possibly facing neglect.

Across the UK, the NSPCC helpline made 16,882 referrals regarding neglect to children's services or the police in 2016/17, with the issue mentioned in more than a quarter of all calls.

The organisation said the rise showed more people are willing to speak up about the issue.

The NSPCC also warned the full scale of neglect cases could be much greater and has called on the UK Government to commission a nationwide study to measure the extent of the problem.

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the charity, said: "Neglect can have severe and long-lasting consequences for children and can also be an indicator of other forms of abuse.

"This is why it is so important for anyone suspecting a child of being neglected to contact the NSPCC Helpline, so we can alert the authorities to quickly step in and help those in need.

"At the same time, it is vital we understand the true nature and scale of child neglect in the UK so we can collectively tackle the fundamental causes."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.