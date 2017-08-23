News Stand: A-listers targeted, prison 'awash with spice'
Catch up on all today's front page news from across the country on Wednesday, August 23.
Today's The Scottish Sun has Stars and Strips as A-listers are targeted by hackers.
The Daily Record says Prison is 'awash with spice' as Zombie drug fumes land jail guards in hospital.
The National says Anybody seen Ruth? as Tory leader 'missing-in-action'.
The Courier say Anti-fascists plan to block SDL march.
The Press and Journal says Neighbourhood shocked after man found dead.
And finally The Herald says Private schools warn pupils will be by rates bill plan.
