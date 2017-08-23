Airline Jet2.com to create 200 new jobs in Scotland

The roles, including pilots, will be split between Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

Jet2.com: Firm hopes to fill 1700 posts across UK.

Airline Jet2.com has announced 200 new jobs will be created in Scotland.

The new roles for pilots, cabin crew and ground operation staff will be split between Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

Jet2.com said it hopes to fill 1700 posts as part of a recruitment drive across the UK.

The airline added that it intended to continue to expand its operations this year, with a 13% increase in capacity.

Steve Heapy, chief executive officer of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "It has been an exciting year for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, and we are delighted to be creating so many opportunities to join our award-winning teams at Glasgow and Edinburgh airports."