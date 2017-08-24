More than 13,000 primary pupils 'unable to read fluently'

The Scottish Book Trust has been awarded £20,000 to tackle the issue.

Reading: The charity aims to help children from deprived areas (file pic). Wikipedia

More than 13,000 children leave primary unable to read fluently, a national charity has revealed.

Pupils at 50 schools will now embark on a shared reading programme to tackle the issue after the Scottish Book Trust was awarded £20,000 in funding.

The project will focus on "struggling or reluctant readers" in schools located in areas of high deprivation, where the impact could be most beneficial.

Schools running this year's programme are in Clackmannanshire, East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow, Stirling and South Ayrshire.

The programme begins in August and runs for six months, reaching 2500 children in 50 Scottish schools.

Free books and resources will be provided to participating schools plus training in storytelling for older pupils and professional development training for teachers on shared reading.

Five local authorities have been selected to take part in the project after securing cash from the People's Postcode Trust.

Marc Lambert, chief executive officer of the Scottish Book Trust, said: "The shared reading programme brings so many benefits to schools and the wider community by finding a route into reading that helps the reader and listener.

"It is a great way to engage children in the enjoyment of books while subtly boosting other important life skills such as confidence and forging links with others in their community.

"We are very grateful for this funding from People's Postcode Trust which will enable us to support thousands of pupils across the country."

Clara Govier, head of charities at People's Postcode Lottery, said: "Our players will be delighted to learn of this fantastic project being supported by their funding.

"Literacy is incredibly important and so many children will be supported by this great initiative."

