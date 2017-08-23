  • STV
  • MySTV

ScotRail named UK's best performing large train operator

STV

The firm's punctuality and reliability has improved across the network.

ScotRail: MMA index hits 90.9% (file pic).
ScotRail: MMA index hits 90.9% (file pic). SWNS

ScotRail has become the best performing large train operator in the UK, according to new figures.

The train operator's moving annual average (MAA) - measuring reliability and punctuality - hit 90.9% for the year to August 19.

The result is ahead of the improvement plan target of 90.5% and higher than the remaining four large train operators, Northern, Southeastern, South West Trains and Govia Thameslink Railway.

ScotRail ranks seventh out of 23 train operating firms in the UK in the Network Rail figures, which averaged 88.3% MAA nationwide.

An improvement plan was created in 2016 amid a turbulent period for the Abellio ScotRail Alliance when it faced calls to be stripped of its £7bn ten-year franchise to run Scotland's railways after performance slipped below contracted standards.

Tuesday was the best single day performance since the franchise was taken over in 2015, with public performance measure (PPM) of 97.4%.

Further figures show a slight drop in performance in the four weeks to August 19.

For this period, ScotRail's PPM was 92.5%, a slight drop from 93.7% in the previous four-week period.

'We're working hard to build the best railway Scotland's ever had.'
ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes

The latest PPM figures are the best performance during this period for five years and ahead of the 88.9% for the same period last year.

PPM is an industry standard measure which combines the rate of trains arriving at their final destination within five minutes of the timetable and the percentage of advertised services which operate. 

MAA is a rolling yearly update of this figure.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: "The fact that we are the best performing large operator in the UK is down to the hard work of our people in the ScotRail Alliance, a partnership between Abellio ScotRail and Network Rail.

"Our customers have noticed the effort we are making to help them travel about Scotland hassle-free.

"Just last month the independent national rail passenger survey by Transport Focus revealed that nine out of ten passengers are satisfied with ScotRail, equalling our best-ever score.

"We aren't complacent. We're working hard to build the best railway Scotland's ever had."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.