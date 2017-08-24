News Stand: Santa guide knifed, payout for abuse victim
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Thursday, August 24.
Today's The Scottish Sun covers the Lapland Murder Trial with Santa Guide Knifed 40 Times.
The Daily Record says Justice At Last as abuse victim wins compensation victory. And Celtic star targets PSG clash.
The Scotsman says First Minister denies 'con' at referendum over forecast for economy.
The National says Deficit Cut By £1.3bn as new Gers figures revealed.
The Scottish Daily Express says Nationalists' Fake-Onomics exposed as Scotland £13bn in the red.
And finally The Press and Journal in Moray says I need answers on crash before I die- victim's mother.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.