News Stand: Shelter boss had seven dead dogs in freezer
And IT crook blew £1m council cash on football betting.
Today's The Scottish Sun says Pet rescue boss had seven dead dogs in freezer.
The Daily Record has IT crook blew £1m council cash on football betting.
The National says Brexodus.
Experts to determine sanity of lapland killer according to The Courier.
The Herald says Revealed: The gender imbalance at heart of Scotland's universities.
And finally The Press and Journal says Murder accused acquitted of killing with fire.
