News Stand: Footballer rescued from river, Brexit 'shock'
Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, August 29.
The Daily Record and The Scottish Sun both lead on Aberdeen star Gary Mackay-Steven who was rescued from a Glasgow river after apparently being punched on a night out.
The National and The Scotsman both cover Brexit, with the former reporting on the EU chief negotiator's comments calling on the UK to end ambiguity and the latter on firms preparing for a financial "shock".
While The Herald leads on its own investigation into the pay gap between executives and the average worker.
And The Press and Journal reports on Scottish expats who have been recounting their experiences of Hurricane Harvey.
