Scots teenager gang raped by men on beach in Magaluf
The 19-year-old was attacked by three men in Punta Ballena on Friday evening.
Three men are being hunted after a Scottish teenager was gang raped on a beach in Magaluf.
The 19-year-old was attacked in Punta Ballena on Friday evening.
Reports on the island say she went to the beach with one of the men who she knew from previous nights out.
He was then joined by two others who gang raped her.
Police were called to the young woman crying on the beach.
The Civil Guard is investigating but no arrests have been made.
Officers could not confirm if the woman was on holiday or lived in Magaluf.
They have not revealed the nationality of the three suspects.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.