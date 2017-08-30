In-cell phone calls 'could help to reduce reoffending'

Maintaining close family contact can assist with rehabilitation, says think tank.

Cell phones: Reform Scotland proposes pilot scheme (file pic). PA

Allowing prisoners to call family members from their cells could help cut reoffending, according to a think tank.

Reform Scotland has proposed piloting landlines in cells to help maintain contact between prisoners and their families.

The organisation said evidence suggests maintaining close family ties can help prevent reoffending, highlighting that some prisons in England and Wales already have in-cell phones.

Contact can be limited to restricted-use telephone lines and emails that are printed out and delivered to prisoners with their mail.

Reform Scotland research director Alison Payne said: "Prison exists for four key reasons - punishment, deterrence, public safety and rehabilitation.

"The fourth - rehabilitation - does not always receive the attention it deserves. However, rehabilitating prisoners and preventing reoffending is important not just for the prisoner but also for his or her family and for society as a whole.

"If family contact helps to reduce reoffending, as well as helping those left outside, then it is something that needs to be encouraged."

Reform is also calling for a ban on prison sentences of six months or less in Scotland and an end to automatic early release for short sentences.

Nancy Loucks, chief executive of Families Outside, the charity which works to support the relatives of prisoners, said: "Imprisonment fractures families. It separates people from the things most likely to prevent them from offending such as housing, employment and social support, increasing the risk of family breakdown, relapse and homelessness.

"Community-based measures are designed to address the reasons behind someone's offending while maintaining their links to their communities - something short prison sentences simply cannot do."

