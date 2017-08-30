  • STV
  • MySTV

In-cell phone calls 'could help to reduce reoffending'

STV

Maintaining close family contact can assist with rehabilitation, says think tank.

Cell phones: Reform Scotland proposes pilot scheme (file pic).
Cell phones: Reform Scotland proposes pilot scheme (file pic). PA

Allowing prisoners to call family members from their cells could help cut reoffending, according to a think tank.

Reform Scotland has proposed piloting landlines in cells to help maintain contact between prisoners and their families.

The organisation said evidence suggests maintaining close family ties can help prevent reoffending, highlighting that some prisons in England and Wales already have in-cell phones.

Contact can be limited to restricted-use telephone lines and emails that are printed out and delivered to prisoners with their mail.

Reform Scotland research director Alison Payne said: "Prison exists for four key reasons - punishment, deterrence, public safety and rehabilitation.

"The fourth - rehabilitation - does not always receive the attention it deserves. However, rehabilitating prisoners and preventing reoffending is important not just for the prisoner but also for his or her family and for society as a whole.

"If family contact helps to reduce reoffending, as well as helping those left outside, then it is something that needs to be encouraged."

Reform is also calling for a ban on prison sentences of six months or less in Scotland and an end to automatic early release for short sentences.

Nancy Loucks, chief executive of Families Outside, the charity which works to support the relatives of prisoners, said: "Imprisonment fractures families. It separates people from the things most likely to prevent them from offending such as housing, employment and social support, increasing the risk of family breakdown, relapse and homelessness.

"Community-based measures are designed to address the reasons behind someone's offending while maintaining their links to their communities - something short prison sentences simply cannot do."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.