News Stand: Bridge open for business, Dugdale quits

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Wednesday, August 30.

#Scotpapers: Pet rescue centre boss jailed.

Here are the front pages from across Scotland this Wednesday.

The Daily Record and The Scotsman lead on the surprise resignation of Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale.

While The Scottish Sun reports on a pet rescue centre boss who was jailed over "horrifying" neglect after dogs were found dead in a freezer.

The Courier covers the official opening to traffic of the new Queensferry Crossing.

And The Times reports on the case of a care dispute involving a Christian girl's family and her Muslim foster parents.

Finally, The National leads on a policy paper by economist Richard Murphy on taxation in an independent Scotland.

