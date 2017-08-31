One in ten elderly Scots malnourished, says charity

The Food Train gets £1.2m of lottery funding in bid to improve diets.

Frail: Charity delivers hundreds of meals each week (file pic). Yui Mok / PA Wire

One in ten elderly Scots is malnourished, according to a charity.

The Food Train said frailty and an increasingly inaccessible care system meant many older people are eating diets which fail to provide them with the required nutritional value.

Now, the charity - which delivers hundreds of meals each week to older people - has been given £1.2m of lottery funding in a bid to tackle the problem.

The cash will be spent on the Food Train's Eat Well, Age Well scheme, which will bring together health care workers, voluntary groups, local and national government and the private sector to trial ways to address older people's eating habits.

Food Train chief executive Michelle Carruthers said she was "delighted" with the funding.

She said: "Through the Eat Well, Age Well project, we will work towards a sustainable approach to reduce malnutrition among older people living at home and create a long-lasting and engaged network across the country committed to this issue."

Public health minister Aileen Campbell said: "Food Train has great experience of working with food, health and older people, and is well-placed to take this forward."

She said the government will consult on a new diet and obesity strategy in the autumn, which will consider how to support everyone to access enough of the right food.

