News Stand: Rapist released early, Labour power struggle

Here are the newspaper front pages from across the country on Thursday, August 31.

#Scotpapers: Third of Scots 'too poor to retire'.

Catch up on the front pages from across Scotland this Thursday.

The Daily Record leads on a paedophile who raped his nieces being released just four years into a ten-year jail sentence.

And the Scottish Daily Mail reports that a third of Scots believe they are too poor to retire.

Scottish Labour's surprise leadership contest is front page fodder for several papers, with The National focusing on Anas Sarwar and Richard Leonard as frontrunners.

The Scotsman reports that left-wing allies of Jeremy Corbyn are aiming to secure greater power in the Scottish party, while The Herald covers concerns within the party over Sarwar's wealth.

Lastly, The Press and Journal leads on the UK Government's failure to introduce an "oil and gas ambassador" for the North Sea as was promised last year.

