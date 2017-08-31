Aberdeen Airport rated worst for customer satisfaction

Only 44% of passengers were happy with their experience, according to a study by Which?

Aberdeen: Rating lowest in Scotland. Alan Jenkins

Aberdeen International Airport has the lowest customer satisfaction in Scotland, with less than half of passengers saying they had an enjoyable experience.

Just 44% of respondents to a survey gave an overall positive satisfaction rating.

Using a five-star rating, the airport only gained one star reviews for the range of food and shops, the prices in them and the seating available.

Glasgow International and Inverness also received one star ratings for their pricing.

Overall, Glasgow scored a 59% rating, with Inverness receiving a 56% satisfaction rating.

Edinburgh Airport fared much better, with the terminal coming in fourth place overall out of all large UK airports - more than ten million passengers per year - with a 56% rating.

The airport also came out on top for customer satisfaction over queues at passport control.

An Aberdeen Airport spokesman dismissed the report, saying: "The Which? survey was based on feedback from just 69 people out of over three million passengers, so we don't believe it's in any way representative.

"The survey was also carried out during our terminal transformation project, the first phase of which is now complete.

"It has vastly improved the passenger experience and included the launch of our new international arrivals area, a new domestic arrivals baggage reclaim area and our Northern Lights Executive lounge."

He added: "The investment represents the most significant upgrade to the airport since the terminal first opened in 1977 and we're pleased to say we've been receiving very welcome feedback from our passengers."

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "We welcome this rating which highlights the good work we have done and the continuing improvements we are making across the terminal to provide a positive passenger experience whether leaving from or arriving into Edinburgh.

"We are Scotland's busiest airport and the fastest growing airport in the UK and recently announced an £80m project to expand the terminal and invest in new facilities. This will improve our current offering and provide the first class infrastructure deserving of an airport which caters for destinations across the world."

