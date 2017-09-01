News Stand: Grave digging scam and council houses call

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Friday, September 1.

#Scotpapers: 'Human catastrophe' for disabled people.

Here are the front pages from around Scotland this Friday.

The Scottish Sun leads on the case of the Edinburgh cemetery worker who conned families in a scam involving burial plots.

And the Scottish Daily Mail covers a "damning" report on the number of trainee teachers struggling with literacy and numeracy.

The National reports on the UN saying that UK Government policies have fuelled a "human catastrophe" for disabled people.

While The Times leads on EU demands for billions of pounds in foreign aid as Brexit talks continue.

The Herald reports that Ruth Davidson has been accused of hypocrisy after calling for thousands of new council houses to be built.

And finally, The Courier leads with the story of 99 lost jobs after Dundee-based Scottish Electric Group went into liquidation.

