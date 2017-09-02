Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car
Collision happened on the B987 near the Torryburn Hotel in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.
The collision happened on the B987 near the Torryburn Hotel in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.
The woman is in a serious condition following the incident at 4.50pm on Saturday.
Officers have closed the road near Torryburn lane and diversions are in place.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The road will be closed for some time."