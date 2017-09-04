News Stand: Wedding guest killed, mum bullied to death

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Monday, September 4.

News Stand: Here are your headlines for Monday 4th.

The Courier covered a wedding guest who was killed in the grounds of Fingask Castle after a car crash.

The Daily Record has a story about a young mum who was bullied so badly online, she committed suicide on her 23rd birthday.

The Scottish Sun is leading with a story about internal fighting in the SNP.

The National is covering how Brexit may increase the price or reduce the availability of fresh food in supermarkets.

The Scotsman is covering the battle for Scottish Labour leadership after Kezia Dugdale's resignation.

And finally, The Herald looks at a delay in the SQA examination reform.