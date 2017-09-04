Scotland voted most beautiful country in the world

Rough Guides readers impressed by stunning scenery and popular tourist sites.

Beautiful: Deep loch and craggy castles among Scotland's selling points. Sorin Tudorut CC

Readers of travel publication Rough Guides have voted Scotland as the most beautiful country in the world.

In its poll, it asked people where they thought the most beautiful country in the world was.

Beating out picturesque nations like New Zealand, Peru and Switzerland, Scotland came out on top.

Rough Guides said on its website: "Who can deny that these wild beaches, deep lochs and craggy castles are some of the most wonderful and beautiful sights in the world?"

While popular tourist sites in the central belt have always been a big draw - Arthur's Seat is the top ranked activity on TripAdvisor - the popularity of sites further north have been drawing in crowds thanks to the popularity of television shows such as Outlander.

Doune Castle and the Culloden Battlefield have had significant increases in tourism since the show launched in 2014.

You can see what other nations made the top 20 on Rough Guides.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.