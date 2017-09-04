STV News Tonight to be streamed live over Facebook

The programme, which combines UK, Scottish and international news, starts at 7pm.

STV News Tonight: Programme is presented by Halla Mohieddeen.

Scotland's newest channel, STV2, will start streaming its flagship news programme on Facebook from Monday.

STV News Tonight, presented by Halla Mohieddeen live from Glasgow, offers a comprehensive service of Scottish, UK and international news from a Scottish perspective.

In addition to airing on STV2 at 7pm every weeknight, the half hour programme will also be streamed live on the STV News Facebook page from Monday evening.

STV2 broadcast for the first time on April 24 this year.

Nathan Tyler, editor of news and current affairs, said: "In the four months since it launched, STV News Tonight has been live across the world, from Texas as it was slammed by Hurricane Harvey to the North Korean border as tensions between the rogue state and America threaten to go nuclear.

"Now, though, we're going live in a whole new way - allowing viewers throughout Scotland to watch wherever they are and whatever they're doing.

"From 7pm this evening the programme, a unique blend of international, UK and Scottish news will be streamed live on the STV News Facebook page."

He added: "It offers people the chance to not just watch but also to instantly have their say on the big stories of the day, interacting with the programme and the offering you the chance to be part of the wider STV News community - a safe space in which to consume, comment and discuss the issues that matter directly to you.

"It's a first for UK news broadcasters and we want you to be part of it. So whether at work, commuting or at home get interactive and join Halla and the team this evening."

