News Stand: North Korean war, charity worker stalker
Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, August 5
Catch up on the front pages from across the country on Tuesday, September 5.
The Scotsman is covering increasing tensions between the US and North Korea.
The Scottish Sun has a story about a man who terrorised a Glasgow family for months as he thought they were someone else.
The National is leading with a story about the SNP reforms on health, justice, economy and climate change.
The Scottish Times has a story about scientific research at universities being stolen by hackers.
The Scottish Daily Express have the announcement of a third baby for Kate and William.
And the Daily Record covered the hit and run on a ten-year-old boy, in Inverness, who had to undergo surgery