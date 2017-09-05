News Stand: North Korean war, charity worker stalker

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, August 5

The Scotsman is covering increasing tensions between the US and North Korea.

The Scottish Sun has a story about a man who terrorised a Glasgow family for months as he thought they were someone else.

The National is leading with a story about the SNP reforms on health, justice, economy and climate change.

The Scottish Times has a story about scientific research at universities being stolen by hackers.

The Scottish Daily Express have the announcement of a third baby for Kate and William.

And the Daily Record covered the hit and run on a ten-year-old boy, in Inverness, who had to undergo surgery