News Stand: Trap set for a paedophile, a royal wedding

Your front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday September 6.

#ScotPapers: Front pages from across Scotland.

Here are your front pages for across Scotland on Wednesday September 6.

The Daily Record has splashed school-boy Bailey Gwynne's killer, who turned 18-years-old.

The Scottish Sun had a chat with Meghan Markle about her relationship with Prince Harry.

The Scotsman and The National are looking at the SNPs reform plans, which include a public pay cap scrap and a move towards electric cars.

The Courier covered a police trap for a man who was suspected of assaulting an 11-month-old baby.

And the Press & Journal is covering a mother's plight to get an FAI into the death of her 14-year-old son.