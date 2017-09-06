  • STV
Tech giants pair with schools to reduce digital skill gap

Emma O'Neill

Microsoft, Intel and HP have pledged £600,000 over five years to the programme.

Development: Schools will be supported by leading technology companies.
Development: Schools will be supported by leading technology companies. PA

Leaders in technology are supporting digital development with secondary schools.

Microsoft, Hp and Intel will be working in partnership with the Scottish government to develop a "modern workforce".

The technology companies have pledged a financial support of £600,000 over a period of five years, on top of practical support and resources.

Digital Skills funding will also contribute to the programme.

It is expected that by the end of 2018, more than a quarter of all Scottish primary and secondary schools and over 190,000 pupils aged between 5-18 will be digitally supported through the programme's activities.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science, said: "A key priority in shaping the Scottish Government's Digital Learning and Teaching Strategy has been to align the needs of employers with the curriculum.

"Our colleges, universities and employers have a key role to play in helping schools to prepare our young people for the opportunities to flourish in the future.

"I welcome HP, Microsoft and Intel support on this digital schools' programme which is a fantastic example of industry supporting education in Scotland."

David Hogg, Education Manager for HP EMEA, commented: "The Digital Schools Awards programme is a unique partnership between the technology industry, education and government and offers a great opportunity for Scotland to take a lead in the development of digital skills across both primary and second level education.

"HP is proud to support this ground-breaking digital schools' initiative which will help young people in Scotland take full advantage of career opportunities."

Steven Grier, Country Manager, Microsoft Scotland, said: "The Digital Schools Programme is a shining example of how we, as an industry, are committed to supporting the next generation and ensuring that all young people acquire the skills they need to thrive in the modern digital workplace.

"We are proud to be part of this exciting initiative and look forward to seeing how it enables students to better prepare for the world of work."

Claire Gillespie, Digital Technologies Sector Skills Manager at Skills Development Scotland, said: "Involving technology employers in our schools is key to ensuring that young people will have the knowledge and experience needed in the years ahead.

"There are many excellent digital projects happening in our schools and the Digital Schools Awards provides a roadmap for best practice.

"I'd like to encourage any school that hasn't yet got involved in this programme to consider doing so."

