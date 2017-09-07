Hate crimes against LGBT people double in four years

The proportion suffering abuse has risen to 17% from 9% in 2013, Stonewall finds.

Abuse: A third of respondents did not feel comfortable holding hands in public. PA Images

Hate crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Scotland have almost doubled in four years, according to a new study.

Figures from Stonewall Scotland show 17% of LGBT people suffered abuse this year, compared with 9% in 2013.

The charity's report also shows almost half of transgender people have experienced a hate crime or incident because of their gender identity in the last 12 months.

Colin Macfarlane, director of Stonewall Scotland, said: "While we have come a long way in the past 25 years, it is clear there is still a huge amount of work we need to do before all LGBT people can feel safe, included and free to be themselves.

"This report warns against complacency and stands as a call to action for everyone who supports equality.

"We now need to work together to bring forward the day when no individual faces hatred or discrimination simply because of their sexual orientation or gender identity."

According to the report, one in five LGBT people in Scotland have experienced a hate crime or incident due to their sexual orientation and/or gender identity in the last 12 months.

Of those, 87% did not report it to police.

One in eight LGBT people said they had been discriminated against when visiting a cafe, restaurant, bar or nightclub in the last year.

A quarter also claimed to avoid certain areas because they do not feel safe there as an LGBT person, while more than a third do not feel comfortable walking down the street while holding their partner's hand.

Testimonies from those who took part include experiences of being spat on, having abuse shouted at them as well as someone being refused entry to both male and female toilets because they were transgender.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality charity released the research on Thursday as it launched a new awareness campaign called Come Out for LGBT.

The campaign calls on people to speak out against homophobic, biphobic or transphobic hate crime and report it when seen.

