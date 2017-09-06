  • STV
Ryanair cuts cabin baggage allowance to tackle delays

Non-priority passengers will only be able to carry a small bag on board.

Airline: Changes coming in from November (file pic).

Ryanair is ending its policy of allowing non-priority passengers to bring two items of hand luggage on board flights.

The budget carrier, which flies from four Scottish airports, said it made the decision because too many customers were using the service.

A spokesman said this was putting a strain on available space in overhead lockers, causing delays to boarding and flights.

From November 1 passengers will only be able to carry a small bag such as a handbag or laptop bag on board, with larger bags being placed in the hold free of charge.

Priority boarding customers will continue to be able to keep both bags with them on the aircraft.

Ryanair also announced it is increasing its check-in bag allowance from 15kg to 20kg, and reducing the standard fee from £35 to £25 for a 20kg bag.

The airline's chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, said he hoped the changes will "eliminate flight delays" caused by not having sufficient overhead cabin space on busy flights.

He went on: "These bag policy changes will cost Ryanair over 50 million euros (£46m) per annum in reduced checked bag fees.

"However, we believe offering bigger bags at reduced fees will encourage more customers to consider checking in a bag, which will reduce the high volume of customers we have with two carry-on bags at the boarding gates, which is causing flight delays due to large numbers of gate bag and cabin bag offloads."

The changes will apply to all existing and future bookings.

