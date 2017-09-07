News Stand: Man raped wife 900 times, Scots arrested in Spain
Your top stories from across Scotland on Thursday, September 7.
Here are your front pages from across Scotland on September 7.
The Scottish Sun has a story about a man who raped his wife 900 times and attacked 18 other people.
The Daily Record is covering the two Scots who were arrested in Spain as part of a drug gang.
The Scotsman is leading with the proposed ban on diesel cars from city centres.
The National has reactions to the extreme limitation in immigration in a government report.
The Press and Journal has a page lead about a scouts building which was damaged after thieves stole lead from the roof.
And the Scottish Daily Mail has an article about fears that a tax increase in Scotland could lead to another recession.