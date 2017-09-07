News Stand: Man raped wife 900 times, Scots arrested in Spain

Your top stories from across Scotland on Thursday, September 7.

#ScotPapers: The front pages from across Scotland

Here are your front pages from across Scotland on September 7.

The Scottish Sun has a story about a man who raped his wife 900 times and attacked 18 other people.

The Daily Record is covering the two Scots who were arrested in Spain as part of a drug gang.

The Scotsman is leading with the proposed ban on diesel cars from city centres.

The National has reactions to the extreme limitation in immigration in a government report.

The Press and Journal has a page lead about a scouts building which was damaged after thieves stole lead from the roof.

And the Scottish Daily Mail has an article about fears that a tax increase in Scotland could lead to another recession.