News Stand: Man kills wife, Teachers threaten to quit

Here are your front pages from across Scotland on Friday, September 8.

#ScotPaper: Your front pages from across Scotland

The Scottish Sun is leading with the story of a man from Ayrshire who admitted smothering his wife in an alleged death 'pact' to prevent her being plagued by cancer.

The Scotsman is reporting that 40% of teachers are planning to leave the profession in the next 18 months over "extremely poor" working conditions.

The Courier is covering Sistema Scotland's fourth children's orchestra being established in Dundee.

The Daily Record have an interview with a soldier who spent the last six months on the frontline in Iraq, where he was responsible for deactivating improvised explosive devices.

The Scottish Daily Express is covering Nicola Sturgeon's consideration of rising the basic rate of income tax.

And finally, The National is covering Ruth Davidson's continuing support of Brexit, despite admitting it could come at a massive economic cost to Scotland.