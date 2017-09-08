Police Scotland chief steps aside amid complaint inquiry

Chief constable Phil Gormley has taken a leave of absence from the force, it has emerged.

Phil Gormley: Chief constable has led Police Scotland since 2016. PA

Police Scotland's chief constable has taken a leave of absence following a complaint by a senior member of staff.

Phil Gormley, who has led the force since 2016, is also being investigated over allegations of bullying, it is understood.

Detective chief constable Iain Livingstone, who has announced plans to retire this autumn, will take over as acting chief.

In a statement, Gormley said: "I have been notified by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) of a complaint made against me. This complaint originates from a member of the force executive.

"In the interests of the office of chief constable and the broader interests of Police Scotland, I have sought and been granted special leave to enable this matter to be properly assessed.

"I deny and reject the allegations and will co-operate with the SPA's assessment and procedures. It is my intention to resume my full duties when this matter has been resolved."

Gormley, who is being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner over allegations of gross misconduct made earlier this year, took over as chief constable following the departure of Stephen House in 2015.

House resigned amid controversies over armed policing and the deaths of a young couple on the M9.

A spokesman for the the SPA said: "The SPA has today agreed to a request from chief constable Phil Gormley that he take a temporary leave of absence. This will be kept under review.

"The board has confirmed with DCC designate Iain Livingstone that he will take temporary day to day leadership of Police Scotland until further notice."

