News Stand: Man rescued from canal, devolution birthday

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, September 11.

#Scotpapers: May warned not to bypass Holyrood.

Catch up on the front pages from across the country this Monday.

The Daily Record leads on the story of a troubled pensioner who tried to take his own life but was rescued by a friend from a canal in Inverness.

And The National covers the 20th anniversary of devolution and argues that Brexit could threaten it.

The Herald reports on Scottish MPs warning the Prime Minister to get consent from the Scottish Parliament on Brexit.

While The Scotsman leads on a "crisis" warning on the gap in staffing between physical and mental health care services.

The Times focuses on a respected health expert who says Britain is becoming "the sick man of Europe" as life expectancy surges in other countries.

Finally, The Press and Journal leads on a north-east family stranded in Florida in the midst of Hurricane Irma.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.