News Stand: Man rescued from canal, devolution birthday
Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, September 11.
The Daily Record leads on the story of a troubled pensioner who tried to take his own life but was rescued by a friend from a canal in Inverness.
And The National covers the 20th anniversary of devolution and argues that Brexit could threaten it.
The Herald reports on Scottish MPs warning the Prime Minister to get consent from the Scottish Parliament on Brexit.
While The Scotsman leads on a "crisis" warning on the gap in staffing between physical and mental health care services.
The Times focuses on a respected health expert who says Britain is becoming "the sick man of Europe" as life expectancy surges in other countries.
Finally, The Press and Journal leads on a north-east family stranded in Florida in the midst of Hurricane Irma.
