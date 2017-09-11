Wind farms could have powered 93% of homes in August

Energy generated by wind turbines in Scotland rose by more than a third on last year.

Wind power: 846,942 MWh of energy produced in August.

Wind farms in Scotland generated enough electricity in August to power nine out of ten of all Scottish households, new figures reveal.

Energy generated by wind turbines last month rose by more than a third when compared to the same period last year.

Wind and solar data from Weather Energy showed Scottish wind farms produced 846,942 MWh of energy in August.

Environmental charity WWF Scotland said this equates to the average energy needs of 2.25 million (93%) of Scottish homes - up 34% on the 629,603 MWh produced in August 2016.

Enough wind power was generated to potentially supply 100% or more of Scottish homes on nine days in the month and met more than 100% of total Scottish demand from homes, business and industry on two days.

Wind farms produced enough electricity to power almost half (48%) of Scotland's total consumption for the month of 1,776,118 MWh.

On the most productive day, August 19, wind power covered the equivalent of 158% of Scotland's total demand or nearly five million homes while on the least productive day it managed 20%.

WWF Scotland's acting head of policy, Gina Hanrahan, said: "Renewables are working, creating jobs and investment and cutting carbon and thanks to clear policy ambition we are now a leading global player.

"August was another great month for the wind sector, providing the equivalent of 93% of the electricity needs of Scotland's households.

"On August 19 alone, output from turbines generated enough electricity to power nearly 5 million homes or 158% of Scotland's total electricity demand.

"Month after month renewables are continuing to play a vital role in cutting carbon emissions and powering the Scottish economy."

