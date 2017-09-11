  • STV
  • MySTV

Police Scotland deputy to stay on as chief investigated

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Iain Livingstone has taken over as chief while Phil Gormley is investigated by the PIRC.

Retirement: Iain Livingstone (white shirt) cancels plans (file pic).
Retirement: Iain Livingstone (white shirt) cancels plans (file pic). PA

Police Scotland's deputy chief constable will stay on at the troubled force after cancelling his retirement plans.

Chief constable Phil Gormley stepped aside last week after it emerged he was the subject of two separate enquiries.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) is examining allegations of gross misconduct.

Deputy chief constable Iain Livingstone intended to retire this autumn but will now stay on as acting chief constable.

'Having discussed the matter at length with my wife, family and others, I intend to continue in post for the foreseeable future.'
Deputy chief constable Iain Livingstone

"Having discussed the matter at length with my wife, family and others, I intend to continue in post for the foreseeable future," he said.

"Given the uncertainty and challenges currently facing Police Scotland, I consider it my duty to remain in service."

Gormley took over as chief constable following the departure of Stephen House, who resigned in 2015 amid controversies over armed policing and the deaths of a couple on the M9.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1394517-kenny-macaskill-warns-of-police-scotland-leadership-gap/ | default

Three separate complaints have been made about the chief constable, it is understood.

The latest - made by a senior colleague - emerged during the PIRC's inquiry into the initial allegation.

Mr Livingstone added: "My focus now will be on ensuring that we continue to deliver day-to-day policing services to the people of Scotland and on providing the leadership and assurance that is needed at this time.

"We have a strong and resilient command team in place and we have thousands of dedicated and hard-working police officers and staff who remain committed to providing an excellent service to the people of Scotland."

Calum Steele, head of the Scottish Police Federation union, called for Mr Livingstone to remain at Police Scotland after Mr Gormley stepped aside.

'I deny and reject the allegations and [...] it is my intention to resume my full duties when this matter has been resolved.'
Chief constable Phil Gormley

In a statement, Gormley said: "I have been notified by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) of a complaint made against me. This complaint originates from a member of the force executive.

"In the interests of the office of chief constable and the broader interests of Police Scotland, I have sought and been granted special leave to enable this matter to be properly assessed.

"I deny and reject the allegations and will co-operate with the SPA's assessment and procedures. It is my intention to resume my full duties when this matter has been resolved."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.