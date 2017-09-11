Police Scotland deputy to stay on as chief investigated

Iain Livingstone has taken over as chief while Phil Gormley is investigated by the PIRC.

Police Scotland's deputy chief constable will stay on at the troubled force after cancelling his retirement plans.

Chief constable Phil Gormley stepped aside last week after it emerged he was the subject of two separate enquiries.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) is examining allegations of gross misconduct.

Deputy chief constable Iain Livingstone intended to retire this autumn but will now stay on as acting chief constable.

"Having discussed the matter at length with my wife, family and others, I intend to continue in post for the foreseeable future," he said.

"Given the uncertainty and challenges currently facing Police Scotland, I consider it my duty to remain in service."

Gormley took over as chief constable following the departure of Stephen House, who resigned in 2015 amid controversies over armed policing and the deaths of a couple on the M9.

Three separate complaints have been made about the chief constable, it is understood.

The latest - made by a senior colleague - emerged during the PIRC's inquiry into the initial allegation.

Mr Livingstone added: "My focus now will be on ensuring that we continue to deliver day-to-day policing services to the people of Scotland and on providing the leadership and assurance that is needed at this time.

"We have a strong and resilient command team in place and we have thousands of dedicated and hard-working police officers and staff who remain committed to providing an excellent service to the people of Scotland."

Calum Steele, head of the Scottish Police Federation union, called for Mr Livingstone to remain at Police Scotland after Mr Gormley stepped aside.

In a statement, Gormley said: "I have been notified by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) of a complaint made against me. This complaint originates from a member of the force executive.

"In the interests of the office of chief constable and the broader interests of Police Scotland, I have sought and been granted special leave to enable this matter to be properly assessed.

"I deny and reject the allegations and will co-operate with the SPA's assessment and procedures. It is my intention to resume my full duties when this matter has been resolved."

