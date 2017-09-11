Scotland's Tree of the Year finalists revealed

Six shortlisted in Woodland Trust online poll to find the country's favourite.

Tree contender: David McCabe's spruce in Crieff. Niall Benvie

A sapling brought to Scotland from no-man's land during World War One is among the contenders to be named Scotland's Tree of the Year 2017.

David McCabe's spruce was sent home from Passchendaele by Lt David McCabe to his father in Crieff.

It is among six trees, including an oak planted by industrialist Andrew Carnegie, in a Woodland Trust Scotland competition to find the nation's most loved tree.

Chief executive Beccy Speight said: "Once again the public have nominated many fantastic examples of trees with truly inspirational stories, which highlight how intrinsic trees are in peoples' lives.

"It's a reminder of why we need to care for individual trees and that they still need true protection in law from development or mismanagement."

Voting opens today and runs to October 7. Scotland's winning tree will be named at the Scottish Parliament in December.

Tree of the year finalists.

Clockwise from top left: David McCabe's Spruce, Crieff; The Beauly Sycamore, Beauly; The Carnegie Oak, Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline; The Greenock Cut Oak, Greenock; The Old Holly Bush, Castle Fraser (all pics credit Niall Benvie); and The Big Tree, Orkney (credit Mark Ferguson)

The winner will receive a £1000 Tree Care Award and a chance to represent the UK in the prestigious European competition.

The award, which is supported by the People's Postcode Lottery, can be used to arrange a health check from an arboriculturalist - a tree specialist - or hold a community celebratory event in honour of the tree.

Clara Govier, head of charities at People's Postcode Lottery added: "We are delighted that with our players' support, the Woodland Trust is able to provide this opportunity for communities all over Britain to celebrate and care for their fantastic trees."

Separate regional contests are also being held for England, Wales and Northern Ireland .

The trees shortlisted for the Scottish title are:

The Beauly Sycamore, Beauly

This magnificent sycamore brings life to the picturesque ruins of Beauly Priory.

The tree is well-known and much-loved in the district.

Although, its exact age and origin are unknown, it is hoped the competition might lead to an expert assessment of its age.

The trunk measures 5.33m in girth with a height of 17.5m.

Orkney: The Big Tree is a local landmark. Credit: Mark Ferguson

The Big Tree, Kirkwall, Orkney

This 200-year-old sycamore is a well-known and much-loved landmark in Kirkwall, used as a meeting place by generations of Orcadians.

The Big Tree originally stood with two others in the grounds of a grand house.

In the 1870s a new owner felled two trees causing public outcry which saved the third.

As Kirkwall grew the Big Tree eventually found itself in a street rather than a garden.

The Carnegie Oak, Dunfermline

Planted in 1904 by the famous industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, this sturdy oak can be found in Pittencrieff Park in Scotland's ancient capital of Dunfermline.

Emigrating to the United States in 1848 Carnegie went on to become one of the richest men in the world.

After retiring from business he began to distribute his wealth among causes close to his heart.

He described giving Pittencrieff Glen to the people of Dunfermline "the most soul-satisfying public gift I ever made."

David McCabe's Spruce, Crieff

During the First World War Lieutenent David McCabe pulled saplings from the mud of no-man's-land at Passchendaele - and sent them home to his father in Perthshire.

David died from wounds in 1917 and never returned to see one of these young trees grow on to splendid maturity.

The saplings travelled in an ammunition box and today David's tree stands as a magnificent living memorial at Abercairny Estate, Crieff.

In summer 2017 a wreath was fashioned from its cones. A team of cadets cycled from Crieff to France to lay it on the grave of Lieut McCabe.

Greenock: Famous mighty oak also made the shortlist. Credit: Niall Benvie

The Greenock Cut Oak, Greenock

This mighty oak is passed by thousands of people completing the Greenock Cut Trail every year.

Walkers often stop in their tracks when confronted with the sight of this fine old specimen.

Its sprawling branches are covered in ferns, mosses and lichens and it is an ambassador for Shielhill Glen Site of Special Scientific Interest - being the first big tree many of the school pupils are introduced to as they are led around the nature trail by Park Rangers.

The Greenock Cut Oak spreads its branches over what has become a well-used outdoor classroom where children are enthused about the tree and nature as a whole.

The Old Holly Bush, Castle Fraser

Castle Fraser's staff are very proud of this ancient holly tree whose main trunk has a whopping girth of 3m 17cm.

Its exact age is unknown but it is believed to be one of the oldest holly trees in Scotland.

The tree stands on what is believed to have been the edge of a 17th Century enclosed garden that was surrounded by a holly hedge rather than a wall.

The Old Holly Bush is part of Castle Fraser's Ancient Tree school trail and it is one of Aberdeenshire's champion trees.

To vote your favourite tree visit the Woodland Trust Tree of the Year page.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.