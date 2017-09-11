Daughter of Taggart star found dead at music festival

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the 25-year-old's murder

Daughter: Louella Michie was found dead in woodland. SNS

The daughter of former Taggart and Coronation Street star John Michie has been found dead at a music festival.

A 28-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death in the early hours of Monday.

Louella Michie's body was discovered in a wooded area near the site of the Bestival music festival in Dorset.

Police searched the area after they were alerted to concerns over the 25-year-olds welfare.

Michie's agent said: "Sadly, I can confirm the tragic death of John Michie's daughter, Louella, at Bestival.

"John and his wife Carol ask that the privacy of their family be respected at this traumatic time."

In a statement Bestival said: "Following today's news announcement, the team at Bestival are devastated to hear about this tragic news.

"We continue to support the police in their ongoing investigation and our thoughts and prayers are with all the woman's family and friends."

Festival founder Rob da Bank tweeted a link to the statement, which was posted on the festival's Facebook page.

The DJ organises the festival, which took place for the first time on the Lulworth Estate in Dorset this year, with his wife Josie da Bank.

Dorset Police said the 28-year-old man had been arrested "to enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances".

John Michie made his name playing DI Robbie Ross in STVs Taggart from 1998-2010.

The 60-year-old has also appeared in Coronation Street as Karl Munro from 2011-2013 and in Holby City from 2013 to present.

