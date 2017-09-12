News Stand: TV John mourns daughter, MPs back Brexit vote

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Tuesday, September 12.

News Stand: 12/09/2017

Today's Daily Record has Holby star John's girl 'murdered' at festival.

The Scottish Sun says Taggart star: We've lost our angel.

The Scotsman says Sturgeon calls for 'consensus' to protect Scotland from Brexit.

The National says DUP'S £1BN deal needs to be approved by MPs.

The Herald says Rebellion by Labour MPs helps hand may Brexit vote.

And finally The Press and Journal says Boy,14, charged over 'school knife'.

