Taggart star's daughter's murder suspect held over drugs

John Michie's daughter, 25, was found dead at site of music festival early on Monday.

John Michie and daughter Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie. SNS

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering Taggart actor John Michie's daughter is also being questioned on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug.

Officers were alerted just before 1am on Monday to concerns for the welfare of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, 25, who had attended the festival at Lulworth Castle in Dorset.

The body of Ms Michie, from London, was found in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site.

A 28-year-old man from London, who was known to Ms Michie, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Dorset Police said the man, who remains in custody under caution, is also being interviewed on suspicion of supplying a controlled Class A drug.

A post-mortem examination on Monday showed no clear signs of an assault, police said.

Further examinations, including a toxicology report, will take place over the coming weeks in order to establish whether there are any substances in Ms Michie's system or other suspicious circumstances.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, of Dorset Police, said: "Detectives are working tirelessly to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death.

"A post-mortem examination took place that was inconclusive and therefore we need to undertake a number of other examinations before we can establish why she died.

"The 28-year-old man arrested is in addition being interviewed on suspicion of supply of a controlled drug.

"He remains in custody today under caution in order to assist officers with the investigation. He was known to Louella.

"We continue to work with the festival organisers and our thoughts are with Louella's family at this extremely difficult time. We would ask that their privacy is respected."

Scottish actor Michie made his name playing DI Robbie Ross in STVs Taggart from 1998-2010.

The 60-year-old has also appeared in Coronation Street as Karl Munro from 2011-2013 and in Holby City from 2013 to present.

On Monday, his agent said: "Sadly, I can confirm the tragic death of John Michie's daughter, Louella, at Bestival.

"John and his wife Carol ask that the privacy of their family be respected at this traumatic time."

