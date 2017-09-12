Man stabbed in back after fight outside city centre cinema

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon near Vue Cinema in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen: Man injured in car park stabbing (file pic).

A man has been stabbed in the back following a fight at a car park in Aberdeen.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Tuesday near the Vue Cinema on Shiprow.

The man is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, while a woman was examined by paramedics at the scene but refused further treatment.

Several men and women are believed to have been involved in a brawl within the NCP car park which then spilled out into the street.

According to one witness, the stabbing victim was seen bleeding from a wound on his upper back.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "One person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Enquiries will be ongoing this afternoon."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.