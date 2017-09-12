Man held over Taggart star's daughter's death released

John Michie's daughter Louella, 25, was found dead at site of music festival.

Festival death: 25-year-old's body was discovered early on Monday. SNS

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering the daughter of Taggart actor John Michie and supplying a Class A drug has been released under investigation.

The body of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, 25, was discovered in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, on Monday.

Officers were alerted to concerns for the welfare of Ms Michie, who was attending the event, just before 1am and her body was located following a search.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: "An initial post-mortem examination took place on September 11, which showed no clear signs of an assault.

"However, further examinations will need to take place over the coming weeks, including toxicology, in order to establish if there are any substances in her system or other suspicious circumstances.

"A 28-year-old man, who was known to Louella, was arrested on suspicion of murder and supply of a controlled class A drug. He has now been released under investigation."

Scottish actor Michie made his name playing DI Robbie Ross in STVs Taggart from 1998-2010.

The 60-year-old has also appeared in Coronation Street from 2011-2013 and in Holby City from 2013 to present.

'Louella was a very gifted student, a beautiful young lady with a sweet soul who was well loved by everyone.' Chriss and Tiffany Campbell-Welch, Tiffany Theatre College

On Monday, his agent said: "Sadly, I can confirm the tragic death of John Michie's daughter, Louella, at Bestival.



"John and his wife Carol ask that the privacy of their family be respected at this traumatic time."

Tributes have poured in from people who knew Ms Michie, who was a model and former theatre student.

Chriss and Tiffany Campbell-Welch, the directors of Tiffany Theatre College, said: "Louella was a very gifted student, a beautiful young lady with a sweet soul who was well loved by everyone, peers and mentors alike.

"She had a wonderful ability to light up the room with her smile and make everyone feel happy."

Modelling agency The Eye Casting tweeted: "It is with profound sadness & shock that tonight we have heard of the death of our beautiful model Louella Michie.

"The thoughts of us all are with her sister Daisy & the rest of her family at this tragic time. We will be making no further statements."

On Monday, the organisers of Bestival said they were "devastated" by the death and were supporting police with the investigation.

