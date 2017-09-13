News Stand: Actor's daughter's death, '111 power grabs'

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, September 13.

#Scotpapers: Energy giants 'should refund millions'.

Catch up on the front pages from across Scotland this Wednesday.

The Scottish Sun leads on tributes paid to Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, the 25-year-old daughter of Taggart star John Michie, who was found dead at a festival on Monday.

And the Scottish Daily Express reports on a call for the "Big Six" energy companies to refund customers who paid overly-high bills while on so-called "tease and squeeze" tariffs.

The National leads on comments by Scotland's Brexit minister Michael Russell that the Conservative EU Repeal Bill constitutes "111 power grabs" from Holyrood.

While The Scotsman covers a teacher crisis at a high school in Edinburgh which has led to them asking parents to help out.

The Herald reports on a warning from a think-tank that banks could fail in the event of a new financial crisis and that the stress tests conducted on financial institutions are "worse than useless".

And The Press and Journal leads on a walker who died after being struck by a camper van at Glencoe.

