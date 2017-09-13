Celtic face probe after fan 'aimed kick at PSG player'

Club faces prospect of UEFA punishment following incident at Champions League game.

Game: Man was led away by stewards. Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire/ PA Images

Celtic could face another UEFA punishment after a fan leapt from the stands and appeared to confront Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe during their Champions League clash at Parkhead.

A supporter ran onto the pitch moments before half-time on Tuesday, with the hosts 3-0 down to the big-spending French visitors.

The man was led away by stewards after appearing to race towards Mbappe and swinging a kick, which failed to make contact.

After the game, which finished 5-0 to PSG, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his disappointment in the incident, which prompted loud boos from the home fans.

He said: "The crowd reaction said it all. It is disappointing at any ground that a supporter gets on to the pitch.

"I am sure the club will deal with that. It shouldn't be anything that we should see on a football field.

"The crowd in their reaction told you everything you need to know."

UEFA chiefs have already fined Celtic 11 times in less than six years over fan-behaviour issues ranging from pro-IRA chants to fireworks, crowd disturbances and illicit banners.

